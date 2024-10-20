FIFA has signed an eFootball and esports deal with Konami.

The ‘Silent Hill’ producer had long competed with Electronic Arts’ all-encompassing ‘FIFA’ football series for years - which ran from 1993 until 2022 - through their ‘Pro Evolution Soccer’ franchise, but the studio has now announced it has signed an agreement with the sporting conglomerate.

This agreement does not mean Konami will be producing ‘FIFA’ titles however, and will instead see the launch of two ‘FIFAe World Cup’ sporting events, which are scheduled to take place later this year on mobile and console.

In a statement, Konami Digital Entertainment SEO Koji Kobayashi said: “At Konami, we have continued to take on challenges in the development of football simulation and esports.

“We are very pleased to be able to contribute to the promotion of eFootball in a new dimension through this collaboration with ‘FIFAe’.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to FIFA for providing us with this opportunity. We can't wait for the ‘FIFAe World Cup’ to begin. We look forward to sharing the enthusiasm, excitement, and joy of our players around the world through the 'FIFAe World Cup’.”

The event begins qualifying globally today (10.10.24) across 18 nations, with one tournament for mobile players and another for console users.