The Final Fantasy VII remake franchise is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

The franchise – which is developed by Square Enix – has so far seen the first two instalments of its update trilogy with 2020's 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' and 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' in 2024 on PlayStation 5, and series director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that 'Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade' will be coming to the Switch 2.

Speaking in a recent video in Nintendo's 'Creator's Voices' series, he said: "I’m very excited to see this game playable on a portable system. I have high hopes that we can build a strong partnership between Nintendo and the 'Final Fantasy' brand."

Hamaguchi added the Switch 2 "would have enough power to run the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake series", and said it would be his first time developing a game for a Nintendo console.

He gushed: "And the fact that it happens to be the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake series, considering the original game gave me the opportunity to pursue a career in the games industry, makes me feel like it was fate."

He concluded: "And with the release of the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake series on Switch 2, it would make me very happy if two generations connect and share a bond over the characters."