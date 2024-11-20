‘Final Fantasy XIV Mobile’ has been revealed.

Final Fantasy XIV Mobile has been officially revealed by series director and producer Naoki Yoshi-P Yoshida

The upcoming MMORPG - which is being developed by Tencent’s Lightspeed Studio - was announced by franchise director and producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida, who said the title was “specifically tailored for the mobile platform”.

In a reveal trailer posted to YouTube, Yoshida said: “Lightspeed Studios is working with tremendous enthusiasm and dedication to faithfully recreate the story, duties, battle content and other aspects of the original game.

“I hope both current ‘FF14’ players and those who are interested in exploring its story will look forward to what's coming next.”

The video showcased some gameplay and locations from the title, including a battle against the Primal Titan - also known as the Lord of Crags- a fully-realised version of Eorzea from the cities of Ul'dah and Limsa Lominsa, and the Manderville Gold Saucer.

While a release date was not given, ‘Final Fantasy XIV Mobile’ will receive multiple playlists in China through a demo, before launching globally later.

The game - and Tencent’s involvement - was first rumoured in July, and was approved in China a month later.

‘Final Fantasy XIV Mobile’ is part of series creator Square Enix’s “aggressive” push to release their titles across as many platforms as possible in an effort to “diversity earnings opportunities”.