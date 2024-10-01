Square Enix wants to release ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ on Xbox.

The action-RPG launched last year on the PlayStation 5 and recently became playable on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and now the developer has revealed it is looking into porting the game onto Microsoft’s console.

‘Final Fantasy XVI’ producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida told Video Games: “Of course we did announce the PC version of the game, so looking towards the Xbox version, we do want to release it on Xbox.

“But when it comes to the specifics such as when the game would be available and such, we are not in a position to be able to share anything. But of course, I want to say that it’s not as if there’s zero hope, and we very much do want to achieve that.

“So players should not give up in terms of their hopes.”

This comes a month after reliable leaker NateDrake claimed the studio was working on an Xbox version of the game.

On the ResetEra forum, the industry insider was asked whether it was possible 'Final Fantasy XVI' could launch on Xbox, to which he said a release “is going to happen”.

He added: “Just waiting for Square to announce it.”