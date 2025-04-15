A former ‘Concord’ developer has pleaded with fans not to “punish others for our mistakes” after Bungie’s ‘Marathon’ received online criticism.

The upcoming PvP extraction-shooter was met with a mixed response by fans due to its lack of marketing and its art style when it was revealed by Bungie, though an ex-developer of ‘Concord’ - which suffered from similar issues and became one of the biggest failures in gaming history after it attracted a tiny player base on a reported $400 million budget - has insisted gamers should give ‘Marathon’ a chance.

On Reddit, they wrote: “Some of you probably smell blood in the water, and probably want to roast me for no longer lurking, and exposing myself.

“I hope you don't, and see that people create these projects, and work very hard to be the next big thing. Seeing the faces of the developers on the Bungie stream, gave me hope, and excitement for what is to come for’ Marathon’.

“I commend them for taking a chance, trying something foreign to them, that isn't proven, nor guaranteed to succeed.”

The developer concluded he and the now-defunct Firewalk Studios had “did [their] best” with ‘Concord’, and added fans should “be kind and be cool” to ‘Marathon’ “as video games are meant to be fun”.