Davide Soliani didn't leave Ubisoft for "any specific reason".

Ubisoft developer Davide Soliani has revealed why he quit

The developer quit the video games giant towards the end of last year and founded new stuio Day 4 Night but has now insisted that he has no "grudge or disappointment" in the company he left behind.

He told Video Games Chronicle: "The reason I left is not because I was trying to get away from Ubisoft for any specific reason, but because I was searching for something that I couldn’t find there… something that we’re now creating together here.

"So I have no grudge or disappointment with Ubisoft. I still have a lot of people there in Paris, Milan, Chengdu, and all the people that I know are very dear to me and that I love."

For the new studio, he has teamed up with Christian Cantamessa - who worked with him on Mario + Rabbids' - and he has explained that the pair have just "aligned" when it comes to their "dream project".

He said: "Davide and I have known each other since the late nineties. We were working together at Ubisoft Milan very early in our careers, so the desire was always there to do something together one .

"And then sometime towards the end of 2023, Davide reached out and started chatting about what his dream project was, what my dream project would be, and we were pretty much aligned.

“We’ve always wanted to work together because I’m more geared towards narrative and telling a story through games, and Davide is interested in creating like the perfect game mechanics and the most engaging, player-first game experience.

“So it felt like a good fit also in terms of skills and just talking about ideas. This project that we’re working on kind of started evolving from there. And once you start talking about something tangible, it becomes more and more exciting. You just want to start making it, which is what we resolved to do.”