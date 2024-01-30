Credit priscilla-du-preez unspalsh

Gambling in the UK has traditionally been male-dominated, and while the number of female gamblers has risen over the years, it is still the case that wagering is more popular amongst men.

As bookmakers and betting operators began to realise that targetting just 50% of the population resulted in them missing out on significant revenue, changes began to be implemented.

The idea of old bookmakers with nefarious-looking characters lurking around windowless and smokey bookies made way to bright, open, and welcoming betting offices that embraced the smoking ban of 2007.

The rise of online gambling has also made it easier for women to explore betting markets without fears or anxieties playing their part when walking into a strange environment.

Fe0male Betting Statistics

Taking a look at statistics can give a broader picture of each gambling demographic. While there may be nuances within these gambling statistics, it can help to provide the betting industry with a better idea of what their customer base wants based on gender, age, and location.

Below are some of the most pertinent statistics relating to female betting:

50% of adults in the UK had gambled at least once during 2021.

55% of men in the UK had gambled at least once during 2021.

45% of women in the UK had gambled at least once during 2021.

Women make up approximately 36% of the UK's gamblers.

Just 1.1% of women are identified as being at risk of over-gambling compared with 4.4% of men.

15% of female gamblers in the UK have placed a bet on bingo or keno-type games compared with 5% of males.

11% of female gamblers in the UK regularly buy online scratchcards compared with 6% of males.

18% of female gamblers play online slot games compared with 14% of males.

31% of female gamblers in the UK place online bets on sports markets compared with 55% of males.

The number of female gamblers to place bets on football markets has risen from 17% in 2021 to 30% in 2023.

34% of female gamblers have placed a bet on horse racing in the last year, making it the most popular sports bet for women to take part in.

35% of female gamblers look for easy-to-use websites or apps for online operators.

23% of female gamblers will use an online betting site based on the odds being offered.

20% of female gamblers base which online betting operator they will use on the promotions being offered.

The majority of female gamblers in the UK are aged between 18 and 34.

30% of female gamblers come from lower income groups compared with 24% of males.

Female Betting Trends

Lottery and number-based games are the most popular betting type for females in the UK. However, statistics show that sports betting and betting on online casino games are on the rise.

Online betting operators have been able to appeal to a broader demographic with game themes and designs being more flexible and providing more choice.

The online betting industry has also implemented AI technology to ensure the consumer’s betting experience is tailored to their preferences. By doing this, betting operators can provide offers and suggestions based on the players' behaviours.

Self-Exclusions Among Female Bettors

Online gambling provides users with a convenient and tailored betting experience that gives them a wide variety of betting markets at any time of the night or day.

While this has been a great boost to the gambling industry, it has also increased the potential for gambling too much. The betting industry has come together to implement safety guards to ensure people have quick and easy access to help if they need it.

One service that has helped problem gamblers in the UK is GAMSTOP. GAMSTOP is a free, self-exclusion service that licensed operators in the UK must sign up to.

It provides betting operators with a register of all self-excluded players in the UK and prohibits them from signing up for a new account. GAMSTOP revealed that 30% of users that signed up over the last six months of 2022 were women and 48% of these self-excluded for the maximum five years.

While UK operators must sign up for the GAMSTOP scheme, offshore operators are not restricted by the same legislation, and a full list of reputable operators can be explored by consumers who don't want the GAMSTOP service.

Conclusion

Gambling in the UK is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Because of this, it is extremely competitive among in-person betting offices, casinos, and among online betting operators. This is great news for the consumer as it means these operators will be catering to a lot of different markets.

Female gamblers in the UK have seen the industry provide more betting opportunities, and the improving facilities for women's sports will also benefit this.

Women’s international football has seen a significant rise in popularity because of the success of England’s Lionesses. Not only does this help women’s grassroots clubs, but it also creates a more popular betting market.

Statistics provided by Coral and Ladbroke's parent company Entain saw a rise in female betting on women's football events from 13% during the 2019 World Cup and 17% during the 2022 Euro, to 21% in the 2023 World Cup.

The evidence here seems to indicate that women's betting habits aren't that different to their male counterparts when provided with the same opportunities.