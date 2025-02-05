Electronic Arts' video games "might find real energy" like they have done in the past on Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the Japanese gaming titan's next console

The Japanese gaming titan has not publicly revealed when the new console will be released, but EA has said that when it does, its hits - such as the FIFA video games - will go down really well with users.

According to EuroGamer.net, Andrew Wilson, EA boss, told investors on Tuesday (04.02.25): "Certainly, our expectation is that products like [EA Sports] FC and Madden and others might find real energy on the platform as they have done in the past.

"When you think about something like 'The Sims' and 'MySims: Cozy Bundle', which performed well ahead of our expectations, 50 percent of all players were new to EA.

"That represents a great opportunity for us."