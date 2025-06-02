People Can Fly has suspended Project Gemini and Project Bifrost.

Gears of War: E-Day support developer People Can Fly has confirmed more layoffs and has suspended Project Gemini and Project Bifrost

The studio - which is supporting The Coalition with the development of ‘Gears of War: E-Day’ - has announced it would be putting two of its projects on hold and would be “scaling down” its team due to financial difficulties.

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter), People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski explained: “Today we made a very difficult decision to suspend the development of Project Gemini and Project Bifrost – the relevant current reports have been released to the market.

“The suspension of the Gemini project is a consequence of the fact that the Publisher has not presented us with a draft of the subsequent content rider to the Publishing Agreement covering the terms and conditions of further milestones on Project Gemini and the lack of communication from the Publisher as to its willingness to continue or terminate the Gemini project.

“Project Bifrost was suspended due to the above and the analysis of the Group’s cash flow, which showed a lack of prospects for securing organisational resources and funds necessary to continue the production and release of this project.”

The studio boss added: “As a result, we have to significantly regroup as a studio and scale down our teams, which hurts the most.

“We wish to express our deepest regret and sadness over how these events have unfolded and our sincere gratitude for everyone’s contribution up to this point.”

This is the second recent round of layoffs at People Can Fly, with the developer letting go of 120 employees last December due to “external market pressures”.