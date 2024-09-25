A 'Ghost of Tsushima' follow-up is coming in 2025 with a new protagonist.

Ghost of Yotei

Sucker Punch has been developing 'Ghost of Yotei', which will centre on new character Atsu and take place in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei.

Sony has confirmed the game will be set in 1603, which places it over 300 years after the original title.

Writing on the PlayStation blog, Sucker Punch's communications manager Andrew Goldfarb said: "When we set out to make a new 'Ghost' game, we wanted to maintain the core pillars established in 'Ghost of Tsushima': playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world."

He explained that the team were also looking to "innovate", and make sure they delivered something "fresh" while still feeling "familiar" to fans.

He continued: "We also wanted to continue to innovate.

"To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the 'Ghost' instead.

"At Sucker Punch we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend.

"This led us to 'Ghost of Yōtei': a new protagonist, a new story to unfold, and a new region of Japan to explore."

The title will mark Sucker Punch's first game built specifically for PlayStation 5 from the ground up, as the previous title was initially released on the PS4 before getting a director's cut edition.