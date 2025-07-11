Ghost of Yotei will have a refined combat system, a new exploration system and a handful of different modes.

Ghost of Yotei will have a refined combat system, a new exploration system and a handful of different modes

In a new gameplay deep dive at Sony’s recent State of Play showcase, developer Sucker Punch Productions reveals its upcoming action-RPG would include enhanced swordplay, an open-world exploration system, and multiple play styles that go beyond traditional combat.

The footage revealed a mix of fast-paced katana duels and stealth-based movement, with players able to switch between a variety of stances and techniques to counter enemies.

The combat system has been refined to emphasise timing, positioning, and deliberate strikes, offering more fluid animations and tighter controls than the studio’s previous work.

The protagonist can also chain together parries, dodges, and finishers in cinematic fashion, reminiscent of titles like Sekiro and Ghost of Tsushima.

Beyond battle, Ghost of Yotei introduces a dynamic exploration mechanic called Spirit Wind, which helps players traverse the mountainous terrain of 12th-century Japan.

This system acts as a natural guide, with winds, animal tracks, and environmental clues nudging players toward points of interest, without the need for a traditional HUD.

Ghost of Yotei also includes three main modes: Standard, Cinematic, and Lo-fi.

Cinematic mode adds film grain and a letterbox for a stylised visual experience, while Lo-fi mode removes combat entirely - letting players explore and soak in the atmosphere to a relaxing, ambient soundtrack directed by anime legend Shinichirō Watanabe.

Ghost of Yotei is slated to hit PlayStation 5 on 2 October 2025.