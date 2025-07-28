The God of War TV series will “emulate the tone of the game”, showrunner Ronald D. Moore has said.

The God of War TV series will 'emulate the tone of the game', showrunner Ronald D. Moore has said

The PlayStation action-adventure franchise will be making its way to the box on Amazon Prime Video, and with filming expected to begin next year, Moore has now insisted the God of War show will be a faithful adaptation of the gaming series.

Speaking with IGN, he said: “The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is there's this epic journey, this heartfelt story of these two men setting out on this thing to honor the memory of his wife, Atreus’ mother.

“So it has this emotional heart, but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is, this mystery about his past, what he represents, the emotions that he's going through.

“So there's a weight to it, but not so much weight that there's not enjoyment along the way and there's spectacle and there's lots of things going on in this world.”

Speaking about Kratos’ son Atreus, Moore said: “We want to honor the game and what they laid out for Atreus’ journey.

“Here's a young man who doesn't know his father very well, that sets out on this mission, and along the way they learn about each other.”

While the script for the show is currently in development, Amazon has already committed to making a second season.