Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly be safe from the video game strike, a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson has insisted

After the union announced yesterday (25.07.24) video game voice actors and performance artists would be walking out again over the use of A.I. in the industry, many fans grew concerned development on Rockstars’ upcoming action-adventure title would suffer, potentially leading the project missing its fall 2025 release window.

However, a representative from SAG-AFTRA has now claimed ‘GTA VI’ will be “exempt” from the strikes.

The spokesperson told Kotaku’s Ethan Bach: “While not struck, this game is produced by a struck company. If you have been engaged under a daily contract for this game, you can show solidarity with your fellow union members by choosing not to sign new contracts on the game. However, you may work the game and will not be disciplined for doing so.”

Negotiations between the union and game studios through the Interactive Media Agreement (IMA) have already been taking place for over 18 months, though SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland called for a fresh strike earlier this week (22.07.24) after the talks continued to stall.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher blasted the gaming companies for refusing to clamp down on A.I., which the union argued threatened the jobs and livelihoods of studio employees.

She said: “We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members. Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.”

In response, the companies involved in the IMA said the offer presented to the union was “directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns” over machine-learning.

Spokesperson Audrey Cooling told Insider Gaming: “We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions.

“Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful A.I. protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA. These terms are among the strongest in the entertainment industry.”