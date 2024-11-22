‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) developer David Manley has teased Rockstar Games have been working on some some “mind-blowing things” for the title.

The upcoming action-sandbox game won the Most Wanted Game honour at the Golden Joystick Awards last night (22.11.24) and the developer has now hinted the team have been working on some features for ‘GTA VI’ that will leave fans speechless.

Taking to the stage to pick up the award on the behalf of Rockstar, Manley said: “There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’, absolutely mind-blowing things.

“So it's an honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here. Thank you very much everybody, and yeah, more to come.”

These comments echo the sentiment of Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who previously said Rockstar was going to bring fans “an experience that no one has seen before” with ‘GTA VI’.

During an appearance on CNBC where he was asked if the amount of bugs in a game is a good indicator for a title’s progress, the publisher’s boss said: “In the case of an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations, it's not really about bugs.

“It's about creating an experience that no one has seen before, and Rockstar Games seeks perfection. Perfection is indeed hard to measure.”

‘GTA VI’ is slated to come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the Fall of 2025.