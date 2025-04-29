‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) doesn’t need additional trailers because “there is more than enough hype” for the title, former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has said.

Rockstar has stayed mostly silent about its highly-anticipated action-adventure game since releasing its first teaser trailer in December 2023, though Vermeij - who worked as technical director at Rockstar Games North from 1995 to 2009 - has now insisted the studio doesn’t need to release any more footage from the title as “the element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event”.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “If it was my call, I wouldn’t release any additional trailers.

“There is more than enough hype around ‘VI’ and the element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event.”

While no exact release date for ‘GTA VI’ is currently known, the title is slated to launch at some point during Fall 2025.

Last month, publisher Take-Two Interactive’s boss Strauss Zelnick said ‘GTA VI’s release date is still a secret because the company wants to “maintain the anticipation and excitement” surrounding the game.

The studio head told Bloomberg: “The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I’ve ever seen for an entertainment property, and I've been around the block a few times.

“I've been in every entertainment business there is, and we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement.”