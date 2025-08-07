Grand Theft Auto Online may be testing new “age assurance” security settings aimed at safeguarding younger players.

According to reliable leaker Tez2, Rockstar Games is trialling a system that would allow users to verify their age through a new layer of parental controls and platform-linked restrictions.

Tez2 wrote on social media: “A preview of age assurance in-game”, though clarified the features “is not active yet”.

One image shared by the leaker shows a new login screen reading: “Verify Age - Please verify your age to access online features.”

A second screenshot reveals a section called “Additional Settings”, with toggle options for: “Verify Age”, “Online Access (On/Off)”, “Store Access (On/Off)” and “Snapmatic Upload (On/Off)”.

It’s been claimed these settings would allow players - or parents- to control access to core parts of GTA Online, such as multiplayer, microtransactions, and user-generated content.

The changes may be designed to align with global efforts to introduce stricter online age controls, particularly for games popular with underage audiences.

While Rockstar has yet to make an official statement, Tez2 is known for accurate leaks and has indicated that evidence of these settings is already present in the game’s code.

If the system does launch, it could mark a significant shift for GTA Online, which has long faced criticism over its appeal to younger audiences despite its Mature rating.

With Grand Theft Auto VI expected to feature an expanded online experience, Rockstar may be laying the groundwork for a more compliant and secure multiplayer ecosystem.