Rockstar Games has revealed story and character details about Grand Theft Auto VI

After announcing the highly-anticipated action-adventure title had been delayed to May 2026, Rockstar released the second trailer for 'GTA VI', and also teased what the story for duel protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos will be about.

In an update to its website, the studio wrote: "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them, but when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

Rockstar also released character profiles for the big players in Vice City, with the developer describing Jason as an ex-military man who found himself running drugs in the Keys.

The studio said: "Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

As for Lucia, Rockstar has said her actions fighting for her family had landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary, and is now looking for a new life in Vice City.

The company teased: "More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City - but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.

"Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes. A life with Jason could be her way out."