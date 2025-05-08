‘Grand Theft Auto VI’s (‘GTA VI’) second trailer has become the biggest video launch of all time.

After announcing the highly anticipated action-adventure title had been delayed to May 2026, Rockstar Games quickly released its second trailer for ‘GTA VI’, which managed to rack up over 475 million views on online platforms in its first 24 hours - making it the biggest video launch ever.

For comparison, Marvel’s ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ pulled in 365 million views in its first 24 hours, while ‘Avengers: Endgame’ also blasted past 289 million views over the same time period.

Meanwhile, the first ‘GTA VI’ trailer garnered 93 million views in its first 24 hours upon its release in December 2023.

Much like Tom Petty’s track ‘Love Is A Long Road’ - which was used in ‘GTA VI’s first trailer - ‘Hot Together’ by The Point Sisters has seen a big boost on streaming services after it was featured in the second trailer.

Spotify confirmed the song had seen an increase of streams on its platform by 182,000 per cent since it was included in the new ‘GTA VI’ trailer.

Spotify's global head of editorial Sulinna Ong told The Hollywood Reporter: “‘Grand Theft Auto’ cuts through popular culture like almost nothing else.

“Music has been synonymous with the series since the very beginning, so it’s great to see fans both new and established connecting with an iconic track in this way.”