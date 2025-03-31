Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick has said ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’s (‘GTA VI’) release date is still a secret because the publisher wants to “maintain the anticipation and excitement” surrounding the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI's release date is still hidden because publisher Take-Two Interactive wants to 'maintain the anticipation and excitement' surrounding the game

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by Rockstar Games - has only been given a Fall 2025 launch window, and Zelnick has now explained Take-Two has deliberately kept a concrete release date hidden to ensure the hype for ‘GTA VI’ continues.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the studio head said: “The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I’ve ever seen for an entertainment property, and I've been around the block a few times.

“I've been in every entertainment business there is, and we want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement.”

Zelnick added that while some studios reveal a release date for their upcoming projects “years in advance”, Take-Two prefers to market its games more heavily as the launch gets closer.

He explained: “We do have competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance, and we found that the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement on the one hand, and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation.

“I don't always get it exactly right, but that's what we're trying to do.”