Grand Theft Auto VI will bring 'a meaningful uptick in console sales' in 2025, Take-Two Interactive Software head Strauss Zelnick has said

The current console generation from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo has seen a decline in sales compared to previous iterations, but Zelnick has stressed he is “not concerned” about the shrinking market because big upcoming titles such as Rockstar Games’ ‘GTA VI’ will help push players to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Speaking with IGN, the Take-Two CEO said: “When you have a big title in the market and we have many of them coming, historically that has sold consoles.

“And I think that will happen this year. I don't think tariffs are going to be our friend, but I think there will be a meaningful uptick in console sales in calendar 25 because of the release schedule, not just coming from us, but coming from others. So I'm not concerned about that.”

As for PC, Zelnick said the platform was becoming increasingly important for publishers like Take-Two, as PC can generate 40 per cent or more of overall sales for some games.

He explained: “We have seen PC become a much more and more important part of what used to be a console business, and I wouldn't be surprised to see that trend continue.

“I think the trend that you'd want to focus on is this increasing share of the market that is reflected in PC.”