The 'Grand Theft Auto 6' leak was "not as important as people think".

GTA6 leak 'not as important as people think'

A huge 'GTA 6' leak, which Rockstar deemed "extremely disappointing", took place in September 2022, but a former developer for the company doesn't think leaks are a big deal.

'GTA 3' and San Andreas developer Obbe Vermeij told San In Play: "The leaks are usually not as important as people think.

"It's just because there are millions of people waiting for any news, and Rockstar doesn't give them any news."

Adding that he can "totally understand" why the company doesn't offer any updates, Vermeij said: "because whenever a big company says anything, whether it's Rockstar or EA or Ubisoft of whatever, it gets analyzed and it often gets run negatively. Their best bet is just to be quiet. That's what they're doing. It's a shame it's gone that way, but it's not just their fault."

However, Rockstar disagreed, previously claiming the leak cost the company $5 million and "thousands of hours of staff time".

The leak, which took place in September 2022, released over 90 screenshots and videos of an early build of 'GTA 6'.

In 2022, the BBC reported that Arion Kurtaj, a member of the international hacking group Lapsus$, had been sentenced to indefinite life in a hospital prison due to his alleged involvement in the leak, and "intent to return to cybercrime as soon as possible."