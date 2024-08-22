‘Guild Wars 2’s fifth DLC ‘Janthir Wilds’ has launched.

Guild Wars 2’s fifth DLC Janthir Wilds has launched

The expansion to the Massively-Multiplayer-Game - which is developed by ArenaNet - adds lots of new content to the game, including the option for players to create their own Homestead, complete with roughly 300 diatonic decorative elements.

In a statement, Game Director Josh Davis said: “‘Janthir Wilds’ is a promise fulfilled.

“When we announced we were moving to yearly expansion cycles, this is what we had in mind: new content every few months full of compelling content and new gameplay features so that the game always feels fresh when you log in.

“The entire studio team is excited to see what kind of creations players construct in their own Homestead.”

The DLC also boasts plenty of new challenging content, such as the new ‘World Boss’ event, which sees up to 50 players pitted against might titans that are drawn to Janthir’s primal energies.

For the first time ever, all players will gain access to a new weapon type - the Kodan Spear - as well as new combat skills.

The spear is the primary weapon of the Lowland Kodan, the game’s humanoid bear race, and they will teach players a myriad of new abilities that can be utilised in combat with the hostile denizens of Janthir.

Moreover, the DLC sees the return of Convergences from the 2023 expansion ‘Secrets of the Obscure’, which adds a layer of intense 50-player gameplay to the title.

On top of this, ArenaNet updated the Warclaw mount to provide an enhanced open-world exploration through a new mastery track, which will enable players to navigate the terrain more effectively and utilise the big cat in battle in various new ways.

Thankfully, the developer has promised the new DLC won’t be the game’s last, and are committed to bringing more content to the free-to-play title.

‘Janthir Wilds’ is available on Steam and the official ‘Guild Wars 2’ website for $24.99/€24.99/£21.99.