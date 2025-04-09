‘Hades II’ will launch on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 as a timed exclusive.

The action RPG - which is being developed by Supergiant Games - released in Early Access on PC in May 2024, though it has now been confirmed to be a timed console exclusive for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its predecessor - with the title to launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 at a later date.

In new ‘Creator’s Voice’ video posted to Nintendo’s YouTube channel, the end caption read: “‘Hades II’, launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2. More information coming later this year.”

Supergiant later clarified ‘Hades II’ “will launch simultaneously on our Early Access platforms (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Nintendo Switch”.

‘Hades II’ will be Supergiant’s first-ever sequel, and will carry on the story from the studio’s 2020 fantasy RPG.

Supergiant studio director Amir Rao added the developer wanted to “take the learnings forward to Nintendo Switch 2” for ‘Hades II’.

The studio boss also said it was important to Supergiant for their games to perform at 60 frames-per-second.

He added: “With the extra power of Nintendo Switch 2, we know that we can push some of the graphical features with the extra power.”