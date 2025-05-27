‘Half-Life 3’ is reportedly in the works.

The continuation of Valve’s sci-fi/shooter story has been eagerly awaited by fans since ‘Half-Life 2: Episode Two’s campaign ended on a cliffhanger in 2007, and now it has been said the studio is indeed working on a new game that will bookend the series.

According to leaker DanielPRK, ‘Half-Life 3’ will be the “final chapter in the franchise”.

Rumours about ‘Half Life 3’ have been swirling since Valve released its VR spin-off ‘Half-Life: Alyx’ in 2020.

The most recent report about the supposed sequel came in August 2024, when studio insider Tyler McVicker claimed a “fully-fledged ‘Half-Life’ game” was in the works at Valve, and was codenamed ‘HLX’.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, McVicker said: “I have been slowly and silently digging into this story. ‘HLX’ is a confusing one.

“‘HLX’ seems to be a fully-fledged non-VR ‘Half-Life’ game, something that seems too good to be true, and something that I wanted to be very sure of before going live with any of this information.”

“‘Half-Life: Alyx’ was announced almost five year ago, and fully released over four and, as it turns out, that entire time has been spent developing the next major single-player title, codenamed ‘HLX’.”