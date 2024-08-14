Boss Team Games has announced two 16-bit platfomers based on ‘Halloween’ and ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’.

The two titles - which are called ‘RetroRealms: Halloween’ and ‘RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead’ - will launch on 18 October 2024, and promises to immerse players in a “fast-paced 90's arcade-style” take on the beloved horror IPs.

In a statement, the studio’s CEO Steve Harris - who worked with WayForward on the two projects - said: “Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror, and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true.

“It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced 90's arcade style games while remaining true to the original ‘Halloween’ film and ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ series.”

While the ‘Halloween’ game will allow gamers to play as the evil Michael Myers as you slash your way through iconic locations from John Carpenter’s movie universe, the ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ title - which is based on the Starz spin-off show to Sam Raimi’s ‘Evil Dead’ films - will see Ash Williams take on the Deadites and other monsters from the programme.

WayForward president Voldi Way said: “Making a modern horror franchise and creating the kind of retro gameplay that WayForward excels at has allowed us to create something that we know fans of Pixel Art games, ‘Halloween,’ and ‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ alike will enjoy.

“We’ve designed a whole new kind of gameplay that is unique to the ‘RetroRealms’ titles and highlights the over-the-top gore and special abilities of these characters.”

This comes just after it was revealed two games based on the ‘Halloween’ franchise were in the works at Boss Team Games, with the other title - which is based on the original 1978 film - being built in Unreal Engine 5.

In a statement to IGN, Carpenter said: “As a huge gamer myself, I'm thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly.”