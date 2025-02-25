DC co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are in talks with Rocksteady Studios and NetherRealm Studios about developing new games set in the DC Universe.

Batman: Arkham Knight developer Rocksteady and Injustice studio NetherRealm are speaking with DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran about leading DC's gaming universe

Gunn said in 2023 that he wanted to combine DC's movies, TV shows and video games into one canon universe, and the 'Superman' director has now confirmed he is speaking with the 'Batman: Arkham' and 'Injustice' developers about leading this new gaming vision for DC.

Gunn told ComicBook.com: "We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages.

"We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say 'Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.'"

Safran added he and Gunn had been working "incredibly closely" with Warner Bros Global Streaming and Games boss J.B. Perrette about realising this new direction for DC.

He said: "We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette who runs that division. It’s really the first time its ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB whether it’s NetherRealm or Rocksteady.

"We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in."

While DC is working on new games, Gunn said the first few titles under this new canon are still a "couple years" away.