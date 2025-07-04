Helldivers 2 is coming to Xbox.

Helldivers 2 is set to land on Xbox

The online sci-fi-shooter - which was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios - has only been available on PlayStation 5 and PC since its release in February 2024, though it has now been announced that Helldivers 2 is finally coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S consoles on 26 August, with pre-orders starting today (04.07.25).

In the post on the Xbox Wire, Mikael Eriksson, Helldivers 2’s game director, said: “We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game.

“We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Xbox added: “August will be here before we know it, which means we’ve got to get you officially enlisted – we start taking pre-orders for both the Standard Edition and the Super Citizen Edition of Helldivers 2 today!

“With cross-play on all platforms, get ready to add your strength to our ranks. Together Helldivers, we’ll even the odds and show the bugs, bots, and squids the true meaning of democracy.”

Helldivers 2 on Xbox Series X|S will be available in the Standard Edition for $39.99 and the Super Citizen Edition for $59.99