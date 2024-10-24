‘Helldivers 2’ could “hypothetically” come to Xbox, the game’s community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson has said.

Helldivers 2 could 'hypothetically' come to Xbox, the game’s community manager Thomas Twinbeard' Petersson has said

The third-person-shooter has only been playable on PlayStation 5 and PC since its launch in February, though the Arrowhead developer had now said the title may eventually make its way over to Microsoft’s console - but insisted that decision was ultimately down to Sony and Xbox head Phil Spencer to “duke out” over the game.

Responding to a fan on X who said an Xbox port of ‘Helldivers 2’ was “never gonna happen”, Petersson said: “Who says it couldn’t?”

He explained: “It's not up to us but to Sony and Phil to duke out, but hypothetically speaking, if both partners think it would benefit them from a financial/brand standpoint, it could. If Sony believes it won't though, it won’t.”

The developer emphasised Sony had the “final say” in what they did with the brand, though added Arrowhead “have discussions” about topics like potentially bringing the game to Xbox in the future.

In a separate thread on the social media platform, he wrote: “When it comes to legal matters and intellectual property, the brand ‘Helldivers’ is owned by Sony, so it’s [them] who have the final say in such matters.

“We [of course] offer input and have discussions around it, though.”