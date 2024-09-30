A third ‘Horizon’ game “might be a ways off” because developer Guerrilla Games is reportedly working on an online game in the series.

The developer has so far released the two single-player titles ‘Zero Dawn’ and ‘Forbidden West’, and while the studio has confirmed they are working on a third game, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has now claimed the project won’t be seen for a while because Guerrilla is busy developing an online game set in the action-RPG universe.

During an appearance on Spawn Wave’s ‘Spawncast’ podcast, he said: “Guerrilla is an interesting place, because they’re working on this ‘Horizon’ online game that ... I’m not sure how many people want that.”

The industry insider added he had “lots of questions” about the studio’s supposed strategy to work on a live-service title considering it has its hands full with the ‘Zero Dawn’ remaster and ‘Lego Horizon Adventures’, which are due to release on 31 October and 14 November respectively.

He said: “They’ve got this remaster coming and the Lego game coming. What happens if neither of those hit, and it turns out there isn't a ton of interest in ‘Horizon’ anymore? Are they still gonna be doing the online game?

“There are a lot of questions around their strategy and around that online game that I certainly have.”