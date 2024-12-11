‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s staggered PlayStation 5 release next year is to ensure that the game’s initial launch on Xbox is a “great experience”, Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty has said.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The action-adventure title was met with critical acclaim when it hit Xbox Series X|S and PC earlier this week (09.12.24), and is due to hit PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

Now, Booty has said that the MachineGames title’s launch on Sony’s console is “as much a production decision as it is anything else”.

During and interview with Variety, he said: “We want to make sure there's a great experience for our Xbox players, and then the gap between [when it lands on PlayStation 5] is as much a production decision as it is anything else.”

The Microsoft boss added ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was “a game that was in production before we acquired [publisher] Bethesda” in 2021.

As for its December launch on Xbox and PC, Booty explained the studio wanted to release the title around the Christmas break when players have more free time as it is a “more thoughtful adventure game”.

He said: “You really get to inhabit the world of Indiana Jones coming at the end of the year, going into the holidays.”

Looking to the future, Booty said Xbox was making the exclusivity and release schedule of its other titles - such as ‘Avowed’ and ‘Fable’ - on a “game-by-game basis”.

He noted: “Each of our studios is in a little bit of a different position.”