Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's game director Axel Torvenius is 'super thrilled' the game is coming to PlayStation 5

The upcoming action-adventure title – which is being developed by MachineGames and published by Bethesda Softworks – was originally announced as an Xbox exclusive before it was revealed the title would come to Sony's console later in Spring 2025.

Now, the game's lead developer has revealed he and the studio are relieved Microsoft has chosen to launch the title on other platforms because it allows more plays to see "all the passion and love" the team has poured into the project.

Torvenius told Euro Gamer: "From MachineGames' point of view, we are super thrilled and excited over the fact we will be able to be on PlayStation next year as well.

"The more people that can play the game - who can see all the passion and love we have put into this project and all the hard work - the merrier."

The title has been compared to other action-adventure titles like 'Uncharted' and 'Tomb Raider', but the developer has emphasised the studio has made an effort to make 'The Great Circle' stand out from other games in the genre.

He explained: "I wouldn't say it's been easy, but it made it very clear and obvious what type of game we were trying to do.

"We're doing something we've referred to as 'a MachineGames adventure game'. In the early days, we said, 'well, this is action-adventure'. But then we said, 'well, it's not really action-adventure - it's more adventure-action'. We're putting the adventure first. And we're putting a very deep narrative aspect first.

"What that means is we can allow the game to sometimes slow down in pace quite a bit because you need room to investigate, to hustle things together or sort things out. It's a rollercoaster, just like the movies."