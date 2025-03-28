‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ will launch on the PlayStation 5 on 17 April 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 on 17 April 2025

The action-adventure title - which was developed by MachineGames - released on Xbox Series X|S and PC last December, and had only had a “Spring 2025” launch window for the game on Sony’s console.

However, it has now been confirmed ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ will be hitting the PlayStation 5 in less than a month’s time, with the announcement coming in a skit featuring Indiana Jones voice actor Troy Baker and ‘Uncharted’s Nathan Drake star Nolan North.

As well as the release date, the short video confirmed pre-orders for ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ are now live - with the Standard Edition costing $70.

The other versions of the game are the $100 Premium Edition - which comes with a two-day early access period, exclusive cosmetics and access to the upcoming DLC ‘The Order of the Giants’ - and the $199 Collector’s Bundle, which will ship with all of the aforementioned content, plus an Adventure Journal, an Allmaker Relic replica, a Jumbo SteelBook display case and an 11-inch Great Circle globe.

Regardless of the edition, those who pre-order ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ on PlayStation 5 will get The Last Crusade Pack, which comes with the Traveling Suit Outfit and the Lion Tamper Whip cosmetics.