‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ will reportedly release to PlayStation 5 on 17 April 2025.

The action-adventure title - which was developed by MachineGames - released on Xbox Series X|S and PC last December and was revealed to be coming to Sony’s console in “Spring 2025”, and now leaker Billbil-kun has claimed the game will be coming to PS5 in just over a month.

As well as the release date, Billbil-kun said pre-orders for the PS5 version of ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ will start on 25 March in Europe, with Microsoft reportedly due to offer both a Standard and Premium Edition for $69.99 and $99.99 respectively.

While the Premium Edition will come with a two-day early access period, Billbil-kun did not confirm whether Microsoft was also working on a Collector’s Edition for the PS5 release as it did with the Xbox launch - which cost $189.99 and included extra DLCs and cosmetics, as well as a Jumbo Steelbook case and an 11-inch globe with a hidden storage compartment.

Recently, ’Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ for PS5 received a rating from the ESRB - suggesting the game would be releasing soon.

The organisation had given the title a ’T’ (Teen) rating for “Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Mild Language, Violence”.