‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ is reportedly selling faster on PlayStation 5 than it did on Steam.

The MachineGames action-adventure title hit Sony’s platform earlier this month (17.04.25), and Alinea analyst Rhys Elliott has now said that ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ has sold over 28 per cent quicker on PS5 than it did on Steam - shipping approximately 117,000 copies within a week, while Steam sales within the same time period stood at roughly 91,000.

Elliott claims ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ has now sold over 310,00 copies, though expects the PS5 version “to outdo that”.

As for Xbox Series X|S, the analyst added the “overwhelming majority” of players on Microsoft’s platform “came in via Game Pass”, and therefore didn’t need to purchase ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ as it was included in the subscription service.

Elliott suggested just under five million Xbox users have played ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ since its December 2024 launch.

In terms of franchises inspired by ‘Indiana Jones’, the analyst said nearly 80 per cent of ‘Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection’ players on PlayStation have checked out ‘The Great Circle’, while fan crossover with ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ and ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’ stood at 45.8 per cent and 45.5 per cent respectively.