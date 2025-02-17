Instgaram has been testing out a dislike button.

Instgaram has been testing out a dislike button

The Meta app has utitlsied the traditional 'like' button - which has been a staple on the social media landscape since the advent of Facebook 20 years ago - since its launch in 2010, but now users might be able to share their disapproval of a post instead.

CEO Adam Mosseri wrote on Threads: "Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment. I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button.

The tech boss teased that the new feature may even made it into the comments ranking section at some point and it is hoped that it will combat the issue of trolling on the platform.

He said: "Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram."