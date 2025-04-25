Intel has confirmed it is planning to lay off staff in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

A recent report from Bloomberg claimed the tech giant was looking to let go of 20 per cent of its current employees, and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has now said it will indeed be axing several jobs to remove “unnecessary bureaucracy” from the company - though has not confirmed the exact number of planned layoffs.

In an email sent to staff, Tan said: “As we refocus on engineering, we will also remove organisational complexity.

“Many teams are eight or more layers deep, which creates unnecessary bureaucracy that slows us down.

“I'm a big believer in the philosophy that the best leaders get the most done with the fewest people. We will embrace this mindset across the company, which will include empowering our top talent to make decisions and take greater ownership of key priorities.”

Tan continued: “There is no way around the fact that these critical changes will reduce the size of our workforce. We need to make some very hard decisions to put our company on a solid footing for the future.

“This will begin in Q2 and we will move as quickly as possible over the next several months.”

The Intel boss added the company’s current hybrid working policy - which requires employees to spend three days a week in the office - will be changed to four days a week by 1 September 2025.