InZOI director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim feels like he was 'recklessly brave' trying to create the simulation game

The simulation title - which was developed by Krafton and Inzoi Studio - is set to launch later this month, and the creative head has now reflected on the challenges of making ‘InZOI’.

In an update to his ‘Kjun’s Concerns’ column on the official ‘InZOI’ Discord, he wrote: “Looking back at myself two years ago, when I first decided to embark on this project, I can't help but smirk knowing how recklessly brave I was to even think about creating a game of this scale.

“Now, I understand why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game. The challenge isn't just additive the more you try to build—it's exponential. At a certain point, finding bugs in this vast world we've created feels like playing tag with invisible ghosts.”

Given ‘InZOI’ is a simulation game, the title has been compared to Electronic Arts’ ‘The Sims’ franchise, but Kjun emphasised his title is not a “competitor” to the series and is instead “another option” that includes “in-depth customization features and AI-driven creative tools”.

He told PC Gamer: “We see ‘InZOI’ not as a competitor to ‘The Sims’, but rather as another option that fans of this genre can enjoy.

“We have great respect for the legacy ‘The Sims’ has built over the years, since we know that reaching that much depth in such a short period of time is no easy task.

“This is due to the nature of life sim games which cover the vast and complex concept of 'life,' making it difficult to capture its every aspect.”