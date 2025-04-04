‘InZOI’ has sold one million copies in its first week.

InZOI has sold one million copies in its first week

The new simulation title released in Early Access form on PC last week (28.03.25), and Krafton has now announced ‘InZOI’ has since passed the milestone of one million units sold - making it the publisher’s fastest-selling game ever.

In a press release, Krafton CEO CH Kim said: “We are grateful and excited to present ‘InZOI’ to players around the world through Early Access.

“We will continue to actively communicate with players and foster ‘InZOI’ as Krafton’s long-term franchise IP.”

Meanwhile, ‘InZOI’s in-game user-generated content (UGC) platform ‘Canvas’ saw over 1.2 million participants on the title’s launch day, with over 470,000 pieces of work being shared.

The studio boss emphasised Krafton was committed to bringing new content - including mod support - to ‘InZOI’ for free until the game’s full release.

Four major updates in May, August, October and December are planned for ‘InZOI’ in 2025, with each bringing highly-requested features to the title.

The first update in May is slated to bring welcome features like a mod kid and in-game cheat codes, while the August drop will include ghost play, an AI build mode and more resources to edit the city.

Meanwhile, the October update will bring family time and hotkey customisation to ‘InZOI’, and the December update will include a memory system, new outfits and new interaction responses based on traits.