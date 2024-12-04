Iron Maiden's 'Legacy Of The Beast' mobile game is coming to an end after eight years.

Iron Maiden will continue working with Navigator Games despite 'Legacy Of The Beast' coming to an end

The Bruce Dickinson-fronted heavy metal band launched the free-to-play dark fantasy RPG starring their mascot Eddie back in 2016, and publisher Navigator Games has confirmed it will be shutting down from January.

The hugely popular title has amassed six million players since its launch.

In a lengthy statement, Navigator Games reflected: "As the band's 2023/24 'The Future Past' tour concludes in Brazil this weekend, we're reminded of this game’s incredible achievements — notably having a tour inspired by, and named after, it.

"Complete with multiple onstage worlds, the Iron Maiden 'Legacy Of The Beast' tour played to over three million fans, running from 2018 to 2022, circumnavigating the globe — headlining some of the biggest festivals and stadiums, including Rock In Rio, Hellfest, Download and Wacken Open Air, to name but a few. It was by far the most exciting and ambitious way to promote a video game ever — contributing to its incredible longevity and popularity with over six million players as the greatest heavy metal game ever."

Fear not, this doesn't spell the end of Maiden's foray into the gaming world, with Navigator confirming they are actively working on "new projects" with the 'Run to the Hills' rockers.

In the meantime, fans are invited to share their memories playing the game and there are some giveaways and some "unreleased" content is being added.

And players are reminded that any in-game currency should be used by December 31, 2024.

It continued: "As far as the future goes, our team is continuing to work on new projects with Iron Maiden that we are excited to share with you somewhere down the line. We must, however, bid farewell to this chapter first and to do that we want to celebrate the incredible legacy that we've all built together with you. So now it's time to dust off those flight cases one last time and end with a bang and a momentous end of tour party!

"Come with us on a 4-week celebration of Legacy Of The Beast! Starting today we'll be sharing epic milestones, memories, and honouring the game's impact on the world with our amazing community of players. Additionally, we are celebrating with in-game additions such as exclusive character giveaways, powerful unreleased cosmic talismans, legends characters, and increased soul odds on rare and legendary souls. Read the tuning notes below for further details. Collect your celebration pack in store now!

"We want to thank all of our Troopers for their loyalty, passion and dedication by making this the most legendary celebration of Iron Maiden and our game Legacy Of The Beast.

"Here's what you need to know: Cash only in-app purchases are removed, free giveaway packs have been added and are available all month. All in-game currency should be used by December 31, 2024, as Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast will neither be downloadable nor playable after that date.

"Thank you for your continued commitment and passion for all things Iron Maiden."

A description of the title read: "Battle the legions of darkness as otherworldly anti-hero ‘Eddie’ in the #1 EPIC dark fantasy RPG.

Collect, power up and evolve iconic champions, form the ultimate fighting team then battle your way through amazing worlds, defiant dungeons and spectacular arenas."