007: First Light will launch in 2026

The upcoming ‘James Bond’ action-adventure title - which is being hemed by ‘Hitman’ developer IO Interactive - was revealed at Sony’s State of Play showcase on Wednesay (04.06.25), and is set to hit Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store next year.

In ‘007: First Light’, players take on the role of a young, rebellious Royal Navy air crewman whose instincts and bravery in combat earn him recruitment into M.I.6 and entry into the newly revived elite 00 section.

The title will put players in the shoes of a 26-year-old Bond as he embarks on his journey to become 007 through choices in combat, relationships, and the use of Q’s latest gadgets.

Along the way, fans will encounter familiar characters like M, Q, and Moneypenny, as well as new faces including mentor John Greenway, the enigmatic Isola, and a fresh lineup of villains.

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak said in a statement: “With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the ‘Hitman’ franchise, our studio has been energized with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games.

“We’re pouring our energy and passion for the franchise into creating a cinematic adventure that pushes the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story.

“We can’t wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them.”