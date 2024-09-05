John Cena has teamed up with 'Brawl Stars' to announce as special 'SpongeBob SquarePants' crossover.

SpongeBob is joining Brawl Stars

The WWE wrestler turned Hollywood star appears in a new commercial unveiling a new collaboration as developers Supercell brings Bikini Bottom into the game.

The in-game takeover - which runs from September 5 to October 2 - will see the likes of SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr Krabs, Squidward and more reimagined as popular brawlers in the game.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the iconic animated show, the partnership will feature a special Bikini Bottom game map, as well as special temporary power-ups like the Clarinet, the Krabby Patty and Kelp Soda.

There will also be themed game modes, including Jellyfishing as players race to catch jellyfish.

In the commercial, Cena is seen on the John Sea-na boat playing 'Brawl Stars' as he drops his phone and it sinks into Bikini Bottom, sparking plenty of chaos.

Speaking about the advert, he said: “As a long time fan of Supercell games and having watched 'SpongeBob' for years, there was definitely a nostalgic component that drew me to the partnership.

"SpongeBob inside 'Brawl Stars' is absolutely wild and I’m all for it - it’s the epic entertainment tag team fans have been waiting for!”

Frank Keienburg, Brawl Stars General Manager, added: “Bringing SpongeBob into the world of 'Brawl Stars' has been on our radar for a while.

"The worlds of Bikini Bottom and Starr Park complement each other well and considering our community’s love for SpongeBob memes, we were confident our players would like to see a collab happen!

"It’s been super fun to see our team bring this to life and be part of this special 25th anniversary for the SpongeBob franchise.”

And Doug Rosen, SVP of Games and Emerging Media at Paramount, described the deal as "an exciting opportunity".

He said: "Bringing SpongeBob SquarePants into 'Brawl Stars' is an exciting opportunity to unite two beloved franchises with vibrant communities.

"We know fans will love playing as the cast of characters from Bikini Bottom in the fast-paced world of 'Brawl Stars' and we can’t wait to see how they play and explore.”

Players worldwide can download 'Brawl Stars' on iOS or Android, joining SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom for a splashing good time.