Jude Bellingham has been revealed as the cover athlete for EA Sports FC 25

The footballing icon, 21, has dazzled fans since his move to Real Madrid and helped get England into the Euro 2024 final, and his status in the game has managed to earn him his place on the cover of the highly-anticipated sports game.

In a statement, he said: “I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover.

“There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011.”

As well as the ‘Standard Edition’ of the title, Bellingham appears alongside some of the biggest legends of the sport - including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon - for cover of the ‘Ultimate Edition’ of the game.

Jude added: “I’m also truly honoured to be featured on the cover of ‘Ultimate Edition’ with true legends of the game both past and present in Beckham, Bonmatí, Buffon and Zidane.”

‘EA Sports FC 2025’ will launch on 27 September, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.