Keanu Reeves was determined to create a 'very fan-faithful' version of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3

The 60-year-old actor stars in the upcoming animated flick as Sonic's arch-nemesis, and director Jeff Fowler has now heaped praise onto the 'John Wick' icon for his commitment to the gaming source material when crafting his rendition of the character.

During Sonic Revolution's 'Shadow Revolution' stream on YouTube, the filmmaker said: "It’s so awesome that we got Keanu Reeves to voice the character and he was so fantastic to work with. He thinks the character is awesome and he definitely understood what we were going for and he was very excited to do his version of it. Like all the cast, [he] really wants to get it right and really cares.

"He would give us so many different versions of line readings and just want to keep going. It was not sort of showing up and reading the script into a microphone. He really wanted to create a very fan-faithful version of the character. He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome.

"I can’t say enough wonderful things about Keanu and what he brought to the character and the experience of making this movie. I think people are going to really, really love his version of Shadow."

As well as Reeves, 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Idris Elba and Krysten Ritter.