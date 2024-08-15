‘Kingdom Come: Deliverance II’ (‘KCD II’) has been delayed to 2025.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has been delayed to 2025

Developer Warhorse Studios were looking to release the upcoming role-playing-game before the end of the year, but the team found they needed more time to get the title up to their high standards, and so will launch ‘KCD II’ on 11 February 2025.

In a video posted on X, Warhorse PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling said: “We aimed for the end of the year and almost made it. Almost is not good enough, though, so we slipped to 2025.”

A developer who goes by the moniker Sir Tobi commented: “We were this close, but simply decided that we need a tiny bit more time. But we have soooo many exciting things prepared for you.”

Despite the bad news, Stolz-Zwilling said the title would be getting a 20-minute gameplay reveal at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show next week (20.08.24), and would be playable to fans if they’re at the event in Germany, Cologne.

The spokesperson had previously teased the game would be “twice as big” as its predecessor.

He told IGN: “Theoretically, being twice the size could mean anything—map size, number of quests, new features … and I believe that the answer includes bit of everything.

“Yes, we have two maps now, each approximately the size of the first game. Yes, we will, of course, have more quests, cutscenes, random encounters and the like. And yes, while we revamped some of the known features from ‘KCD I’, we have also added a few cool new things that people were missing, like crossbows and the blacksmithing minigame.”