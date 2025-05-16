‘Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link’ has been cancelled.

The GPS-based action-RPG mobile game was initially due to release in 2024, though Square Enix has now confirmed ‘Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link’ has been shelved after the studio “determined that it would be difficult for [it] to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time”.

In a statement published on X (formerly Twitter), Square Enix said: “We have made the decision to cancel the development of ‘Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link’. We wish to convey our heartfelt apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to the start of service.

“Although we worked hard on developing and adjusting the game in the hope that it would be enjoyed by lots of players, we determined that it would be difficult for us to offer a service that players would find satisfactory over a long period of time, leading us to the decision to cancel development.

“We are truly sorry to have to make this announcement.”

Despite cancelling ‘Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link’, Square Enix reiterated it was still “hard at work” on ‘Kingdom Hearts IV’.

The studio concluded: “The ‘Kingdom Hearts’ series will continue. We are hard at work on ‘Kingdom Hearts IV’, and hope you'll continue to support the series as you keep an eye out for further updates.”