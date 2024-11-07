'The Little Mermaid' actor Jodi Benson has been unveiled as the voice behind Eva in 'Metal Gear Solid 3' - two decades after the game's release.

Jodi Benson used a fake name so people wouldn't know it was her voicing Eva

The 63-year-old actress is famous as the voice of Ariel in the 1989 animated Disney classic and after years of speculation, fans finally have confirmation that Jodi provided the voice for the character in the 2004 Konami title.

Jodi - who also voices Barbie in 'Toy Story' - was persuaded to use a pseudonym due to her background in family-friendly franchises.

Speaking on Konami’s 'Metal Gear Solid Legacy Series', she said: “The various projects I am associated with in my career, they’re sort of family-based, children-based, things like that, so it was actually Kris Zimmerman Salter (Metal Gear Solid voice and casting director) that sat me down and said ‘Maybe we have to change your name.'"

Jodi is credited as Suzetta Minet - as inspired by her pet dog.

Eva is the Naked Snake's lover.

And Jodi is returning for the upcoming remake, 'Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater', along with Naked Snake voice actor David Hayter.