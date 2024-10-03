Konami has admitted remaking the first ‘Metal Gear Solid’ (‘MGS’) game would be much more difficult than the upcoming ‘Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’ remake.

The studio is due to release the upcoming remake of the 2004 classic before the end of the year, and while series producer Noriaki Okamura has said future remakes or remasters were on the table, fans shouldn’t expect them anytime soon because doing would mean the team would have to create many new parts for ‘MGS’.

Okamura did however add the team was thinking about where to take the franchise next after ‘Snake Eater’.

He told Famitsu: “Before everyone who was involved in the original is gone, we need to create a path to preserve the ‘Metal Gear’ series for 10 or 50 years into the future. I think this is something we have to do.”

The producer also detailed some of the new additions Konami had worked on in the upcoming remake, including two different control styles.

Okamura explained the ‘Legacy Style’ will mimic the original game with a top-down view and traditional controls, while the ‘New Style’ would instead have a third-person perspective and a more up-to-date control scheme.

Even so, the producer admitted the developers had found the difficulty level dramatically changed depending on what control style was enabled - particularly with the ‘New Style’, which has a much wider field of view and allowed players to shoot while moving.

As as result of this, the team have been tweaking the difficulty of both modes to ensure a there is a balanced experience for players, no matter which style they choose.