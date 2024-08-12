Krafton has bought Tango Gameworks and the rights to ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ from Xbox.

The company - which is best known for developing the battle royale ‘Player Unknowns: Battlegrounds’ - purchased the studio and its I.P. in what is being classified as a “strategic agreement” between Krafton, Xbox and ZeniMax.

In a statement, the corporation said: “As part of this strategic agreement, Krafton intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ I.P. and explore future projects.

“Krafton intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans.”

The company added the acquisition would have no impact on Tango’s other titles like ‘The Evil Within’ and ‘Ghostwire: Tokyo’.

The statement continued: “This integration reinforces Krafton’s dedication to expanding its global footprint and enhancing its portfolio with innovative and high-quality content. The addition of Tango Gameworks represents a strategic alignment with Krafton’s mission to push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”

Microsoft said it would be working with Krafton to enable the team at Tango Gameworks to continue to build games together and we look forward to playing their next great game.”

In May, Tango was closed by Xbox alongside Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Studios, and Roundhouse Games in an effort “to create capacity to increase investment in other parts of [its] portfolio and focus on [its] priority games”.