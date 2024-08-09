Krafton insisted on releasing 'The Callisto Protocol' too soon, according to director Glen Schofield.

The video game artist, designer, director, and producer was at the helm of the survival horror game but believes that it should have been launched later than December 2022.

He told Eurogramer: "I wanted about three and a half more months," said Schofield. "I was led to believe that that was the way it was going to be. In October or September '21, I was told 'You're going to get the time. Put whatever you want into the game.' So I spent that Christmas holiday just designing and coming up with ideas with some of the guys. And then January comes around and some of the [Krafton] folks come over and they just said 'no no no. It's December 2022."

The 'Dead Space' creator insisted that releasing it later would not have saved anything in terms of budget and recalled having to rush everything to meet the release date.

"It's not like it costs you less money because you're getting it out three months sooner, because if I'd just kept it on the way it was going, I wouldn't have to add anybody. But if you want it done, that means I've got to accelerate everything by three and a half months, which means I need to jam people on here."