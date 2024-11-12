'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' director Eiji Aonuma thought it "might be close to impossible" to bring back the 2D top-down perspective for game.

The new action-adventure game moved back to the franchise's roots by utilising a more tradition top-down perspective, and the director has now admitted he was initially unsure whether this approach would sit well with gamers.

However, Aonuma believes this departure from the modern 3D style as seen in 'Breath of the Wild' and 'Tears of the Kingdom' was still able "to satisfy a lot of players".

He told the BBC: "I think through this game we were able to satisfy a lot of players.

"And so this game made me realise that there's still a lot of possibility for these top-down Zelda games as well."

While he didn’t give any concrete details about the future of the series, the director added publisher Nintendo and developer Grizzo were hoping to continue working on more top-down games in the franchise alongside those with a 3D style.

Aonuma said: "We will also have those dynamic 3D 'Zelda's as well. But in addition to that, we're also hoping that we can continue with these 2D top-down 'Zelda's."

As well as being a return to the series' roots, 'Echoes of Wisdom' also made history by being the first game in the franchise to let users play as Princess Zelda rather than the heroic adventurer Link.